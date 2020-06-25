33901 Copper Lantern Street

Amenities

FANTASTIC LOCATION on one of the most desirable streets in the Lantern District! Walk to Harbor, Restaurants, Shops and Doheny State Beach!!! Updated Two Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom unit in a triplex. The downstairs Kitchen and Bathroom have Quartz Counter Tops along with New Wood Floors. Air Conditioning units are on both levels. There are two Bedrooms upstairs along with a Full Bathroom. Private One-Car Garage with storage and an additional Parking Space in the Driveway! There is a Clothes Washer in the Garage along with a Gas Dryer Hookup. This one won't last long!!!