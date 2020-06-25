All apartments in Dana Point
33901 Copper Lantern Street

33901 Copper Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33901 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC LOCATION on one of the most desirable streets in the Lantern District! Walk to Harbor, Restaurants, Shops and Doheny State Beach!!! Updated Two Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom unit in a triplex. The downstairs Kitchen and Bathroom have Quartz Counter Tops along with New Wood Floors. Air Conditioning units are on both levels. There are two Bedrooms upstairs along with a Full Bathroom. Private One-Car Garage with storage and an additional Parking Space in the Driveway! There is a Clothes Washer in the Garage along with a Gas Dryer Hookup. This one won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33901 Copper Lantern Street have any available units?
33901 Copper Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33901 Copper Lantern Street have?
Some of 33901 Copper Lantern Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33901 Copper Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33901 Copper Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33901 Copper Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33901 Copper Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33901 Copper Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33901 Copper Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33901 Copper Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33901 Copper Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33901 Copper Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33901 Copper Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33901 Copper Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33901 Copper Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33901 Copper Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33901 Copper Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.
