33839 Castano Dr #2

Amenities

parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy Ocean Views in this Renovated Dana Point Condo - This beautiful condo is located in a small, 4 unit HOA in Dana Point's Lantern District. This area has broken ground on several building projects which include shopping and restaurants which will add to this already stellar location. The parking is subterranean and improvements to the landscaping have just been completed. The interior of the unit has also been renovated with stack stone and quartz and other beautifully distinct materials. There are ocean views from much of the house due to it's elevated location.



This home shows pride of ownership and is available for immediate move in.



We understand that pets become like family and will consider a small pet with additional monthly pet rent.



Please note that the furnishings in the photos are not included, but featured to give you a better idea of how the home looks furnished.



(RLNE5285608)