Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range Property Amenities carport parking

Supper Clean, Fresh Paint, Full Size Kitchen, New Granite Counter Tops, Refinished Cabinets, New Stove, Nice Large Separate Bathroom with Granite Counter Tops, Lots of Storage, 1 Car Covered Carport Parking, Great Street. Water, Trash & Gas included in rent. This one is really nice, you got to see it. We are walking distance to the harbor and Doheny State Beach. To see anytime, call Greg Hughes, Cobalt Real Estate, Inc. 949-350-9555.

DRE LIC #01241131