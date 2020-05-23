33772 Diana Drive

Amenities

Lovely upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a duplex type structure. No one above or below! This is a townhouse type floor plan with the bedrooms and full bathroom on the first floor: The kitchen, dining area, living room and another bathroom are on the second floor. Light and bright open floor-plan. There is a good size deck off the living room with a staircase leading to the large private backyard. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. The kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and a kitchen window to provide good cross breezes. All the windows have been replaced. This unit has a 1 car enclosed garage. The bedrooms have nice extra large closets. The living room has a large built in desk with a granite top and good lighting. You will find a coat closet downstairs and washer dryer hookups and an area for a stack-able unit. However there is a private laundry room right outside your front door.. The bedrooms and living room all have ceiling fans.

This property is within walking distance to the Dana Point harbor, shops and restaurants.