Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:15 AM

33772 Diana Drive

33772 Diana Drive · (949) 230-7312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33772 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a duplex type structure. No one above or below! This is a townhouse type floor plan with the bedrooms and full bathroom on the first floor: The kitchen, dining area, living room and another bathroom are on the second floor. Light and bright open floor-plan. There is a good size deck off the living room with a staircase leading to the large private backyard. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. The kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and a kitchen window to provide good cross breezes. All the windows have been replaced. This unit has a 1 car enclosed garage. The bedrooms have nice extra large closets. The living room has a large built in desk with a granite top and good lighting. You will find a coat closet downstairs and washer dryer hookups and an area for a stack-able unit. However there is a private laundry room right outside your front door.. The bedrooms and living room all have ceiling fans.
This property is within walking distance to the Dana Point harbor, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33772 Diana Drive have any available units?
33772 Diana Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33772 Diana Drive have?
Some of 33772 Diana Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33772 Diana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33772 Diana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33772 Diana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33772 Diana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33772 Diana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33772 Diana Drive does offer parking.
Does 33772 Diana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33772 Diana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33772 Diana Drive have a pool?
No, 33772 Diana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33772 Diana Drive have accessible units?
No, 33772 Diana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33772 Diana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33772 Diana Drive has units with dishwashers.
