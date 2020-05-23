33762 Orilla Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this detached home in Dana Point with views of the ocean from the open floorplan great room, dining room, kitchen and outside panoramic top deck. Through the windows, your crystal clear views, designer interior paint, all ready for your move in! 3 Master bedroom en suites, each with its own beautiful bathroom, granite countertops and tiled floors. The two-car garage has direct entry into the laundry room and next to one of the bedroom en suites. As you make your way to the main living area with wood floors, 2 bedroom en suites are on opposite sides of the hallway. A convenient upgraded powder room is also located on the main living area. Travertine flooring adds a nice touch in the dining room with sit down ocean view. Mosey up the stairs to the cozy Rooftop deck, relax with your favorite beverage and enjoy coastal living with panoramic city and ocean views, 4th of July fireworks from Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano! Some of the furnishings are also available.

Dana Point offers annual events throughout the year, beautiful harbor and marina and dining experiences, beaches to enjoy the ocean breeze and home of the Dana Point Ocean Institute. This 3 bed 3.5 bath home is ready now!

