Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:08 AM

33762 Orilla Road

33762 Orilla Rd
Location

33762 Orilla Rd, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this detached home in Dana Point with views of the ocean from the open floorplan great room, dining room, kitchen and outside panoramic top deck. Through the windows, your crystal clear views, designer interior paint, all ready for your move in! 3 Master bedroom en suites, each with its own beautiful bathroom, granite countertops and tiled floors. The two-car garage has direct entry into the laundry room and next to one of the bedroom en suites. As you make your way to the main living area with wood floors, 2 bedroom en suites are on opposite sides of the hallway. A convenient upgraded powder room is also located on the main living area. Travertine flooring adds a nice touch in the dining room with sit down ocean view. Mosey up the stairs to the cozy Rooftop deck, relax with your favorite beverage and enjoy coastal living with panoramic city and ocean views, 4th of July fireworks from Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano! Some of the furnishings are also available.
Dana Point offers annual events throughout the year, beautiful harbor and marina and dining experiences, beaches to enjoy the ocean breeze and home of the Dana Point Ocean Institute. This 3 bed 3.5 bath home is ready now!
Simply contact me, Joyce Endo Joyce@JoyceEndo.com or 714.325.4450 for your showing now!
Dana Point offers annual events throughout the year, a beautiful harbor and marina and dining experiences, beaches to enjoy the ocean breeze and home of the Dana Point Ocean Institute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33762 Orilla Road have any available units?
33762 Orilla Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33762 Orilla Road have?
Some of 33762 Orilla Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33762 Orilla Road currently offering any rent specials?
33762 Orilla Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33762 Orilla Road pet-friendly?
No, 33762 Orilla Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33762 Orilla Road offer parking?
Yes, 33762 Orilla Road offers parking.
Does 33762 Orilla Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33762 Orilla Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33762 Orilla Road have a pool?
No, 33762 Orilla Road does not have a pool.
Does 33762 Orilla Road have accessible units?
No, 33762 Orilla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33762 Orilla Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33762 Orilla Road has units with dishwashers.
