All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33602 Dana Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33602 Dana Vista Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

33602 Dana Vista Drive

33602 Dana Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33602 Dana Vista Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
This upgraded townhome in the Dana Vista community sits right on the bluff above Lantern Village with panoramic ocean, coastline, whitewater, hills, and city lights views. Watch the sailboats and Fourth of July fireworks from main living areas and master bedroom. Travertine and neutral carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, baseboards and neutral paint are featured in the open floorpan. The private, gated entry courtyard features slate tile and serene garden accessible from a first floor bonus room. A large ocean view entertainer's decking off of the living room and additional decks off of the master bedroom and a secondary bedroom. The kitchen features new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, gas stovetop, a wall oven, granite countertops and ample storage. The master bedroom features panoramic ocean views, vaulted ceilings, sliding doors to a private balcony and an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. There are 2 secondary bedrooms, full bath and washer/dryer on the 2nd level. Newly installed central air-conditioning, furnace and water heater. The community offers a private pool and spa. Walk or bike to beaches, The Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton, Dana Point Harbor and the Lantern District with a growing number of sho

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33602 Dana Vista Drive have any available units?
33602 Dana Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33602 Dana Vista Drive have?
Some of 33602 Dana Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33602 Dana Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33602 Dana Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33602 Dana Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33602 Dana Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33602 Dana Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 33602 Dana Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33602 Dana Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33602 Dana Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33602 Dana Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33602 Dana Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 33602 Dana Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 33602 Dana Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33602 Dana Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33602 Dana Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego