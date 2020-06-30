33602 Dana Vista Drive

Amenities

This upgraded townhome in the Dana Vista community sits right on the bluff above Lantern Village with panoramic ocean, coastline, whitewater, hills, and city lights views. Watch the sailboats and Fourth of July fireworks from main living areas and master bedroom. Travertine and neutral carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, baseboards and neutral paint are featured in the open floorpan. The private, gated entry courtyard features slate tile and serene garden accessible from a first floor bonus room. A large ocean view entertainer's decking off of the living room and additional decks off of the master bedroom and a secondary bedroom. The kitchen features new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, gas stovetop, a wall oven, granite countertops and ample storage. The master bedroom features panoramic ocean views, vaulted ceilings, sliding doors to a private balcony and an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. There are 2 secondary bedrooms, full bath and washer/dryer on the 2nd level. Newly installed central air-conditioning, furnace and water heater. The community offers a private pool and spa. Walk or bike to beaches, The Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton, Dana Point Harbor and the Lantern District with a growing number of sho