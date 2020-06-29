33552 Blue Lantern Street

Amenities

Blue Lantern #4 is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit home offering

approximately 780 sq. ft. of comfortable living space located within a private

fourplex in close proximity to the beach! Some of the many great features of this

home are the vaulted ceilings white European cabinets in the kitchen, a walk-in

closet in one of the bedrooms, modern 2” blinds, newer dual pane windows and

doors with updated carpet, a private front patio and a 1-car garage. This is a truly

fantastic home and it simply won’t last!