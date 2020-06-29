All apartments in Dana Point
33552 Blue Lantern Street

33552 Street of the Blue Lantern · No Longer Available
Location

33552 Street of the Blue Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Blue Lantern #4 is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit home offering
approximately 780 sq. ft. of comfortable living space located within a private
fourplex in close proximity to the beach!  Some of the many great features of this
home are the vaulted ceilings white European cabinets in the kitchen, a walk-in
closet in one of the bedrooms, modern 2” blinds, newer dual pane windows and
doors with updated carpet, a private front patio and a 1-car garage. This is a truly
fantastic home and it simply won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have any available units?
33552 Blue Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have?
Some of 33552 Blue Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33552 Blue Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33552 Blue Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33552 Blue Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33552 Blue Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33552 Blue Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.
