33531 Marlinspike Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool playground yoga

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court yoga

Vacation Destination. California sunsets surround you in this stunning single level ocean view home. This newly remodeled home is located in the private, gated community of Niguel Shores. The home is fully furnished with 3 bedrooms, office, and yoga room. From the moment you walk through the front door you will be captivated by the ocean views from almost every room. New wood like floors throughout, new kitchen and baths with quartz counter tops, and new appliances. Views of Catalina Island, sunsets and palm trees will dazzle you daily. In this beach side community you will find a jr Olympic size pool, spa, tennis courts, sports courts, playground, sand volleyball, private beach parking and access, and a private bluff park where neighbors become friends. Walk to the Ritz, Monarch resort, hike the trails, or hop in a shuttle to Laguna Beach or Dana Point.