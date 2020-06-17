All apartments in Dana Point
33531 Marlinspike Drive

33531 Marlinspike Drive · (949) 378-8855
Location

33531 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3010 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Vacation Destination. California sunsets surround you in this stunning single level ocean view home. This newly remodeled home is located in the private, gated community of Niguel Shores. The home is fully furnished with 3 bedrooms, office, and yoga room. From the moment you walk through the front door you will be captivated by the ocean views from almost every room. New wood like floors throughout, new kitchen and baths with quartz counter tops, and new appliances. Views of Catalina Island, sunsets and palm trees will dazzle you daily. In this beach side community you will find a jr Olympic size pool, spa, tennis courts, sports courts, playground, sand volleyball, private beach parking and access, and a private bluff park where neighbors become friends. Walk to the Ritz, Monarch resort, hike the trails, or hop in a shuttle to Laguna Beach or Dana Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33531 Marlinspike Drive have any available units?
33531 Marlinspike Drive has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33531 Marlinspike Drive have?
Some of 33531 Marlinspike Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33531 Marlinspike Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33531 Marlinspike Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33531 Marlinspike Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33531 Marlinspike Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33531 Marlinspike Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33531 Marlinspike Drive does offer parking.
Does 33531 Marlinspike Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33531 Marlinspike Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33531 Marlinspike Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33531 Marlinspike Drive has a pool.
Does 33531 Marlinspike Drive have accessible units?
No, 33531 Marlinspike Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33531 Marlinspike Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33531 Marlinspike Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
