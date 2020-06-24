33521 Halyard Drive

Amenities

View!!!View!!!View!!! Fantastic Panoramic View of Ocean and Catalina Sunsets. 3 Bedroom,2 Bath gated community located in the highly sought after Niguel Shores. Single story with a great floor plan. Bright kitchen flows to the dining room and great room with a lot of natural light. Wonderful location near the Beach and Club. Amenities include: 4 Tennis Courts, Jr. Olympic size pool, Spa and a Park. Enjoy all the privacy this home has to offer with a big backyard and amazing ocean views. Close to 5 Star Resorts, finest beaches, shopping and much more.