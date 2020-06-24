All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:43 AM

33521 Halyard Drive

33521 Halyard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33521 Halyard Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
View!!!View!!!View!!! Fantastic Panoramic View of Ocean and Catalina Sunsets. 3 Bedroom,2 Bath gated community located in the highly sought after Niguel Shores. Single story with a great floor plan. Bright kitchen flows to the dining room and great room with a lot of natural light. Wonderful location near the Beach and Club. Amenities include: 4 Tennis Courts, Jr. Olympic size pool, Spa and a Park. Enjoy all the privacy this home has to offer with a big backyard and amazing ocean views. Close to 5 Star Resorts, finest beaches, shopping and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33521 Halyard Drive have any available units?
33521 Halyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33521 Halyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33521 Halyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33521 Halyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33521 Halyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33521 Halyard Drive offer parking?
No, 33521 Halyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33521 Halyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33521 Halyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33521 Halyard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33521 Halyard Drive has a pool.
Does 33521 Halyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 33521 Halyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33521 Halyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33521 Halyard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33521 Halyard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33521 Halyard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
