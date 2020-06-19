All apartments in Dana Point
Location

33472 Coral Reach Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Residence of Dana Point! Walking distance to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor! 4 bedroom 3 full bath! Natural lighting throughout this home. Multiple skylights. Hardwood flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen, with stainless appliances. Plenty of cupboard space, pullout drawers in cabinets. Granite counters, garden window that overlooks backyard. Family room area w/large fireplace, just off of kitchen. Backyard has jacuzzi and outdoor shower. Palm trees around home give it a true beachy feel. Home backs to the Creekside walking & biking trail, which has it own entry just a few homes away. Upstairs the master is spacious with a fireplace and ensuite bath, jetted tub, separate shower, his n hers sinks & two closets. Two other bedrooms connect to a Jack and Jill Bath. Bedroom and Full bath downstairs. 3 car garage, with door leading out to backyard.
Walk to Groceries, Starbucks, Casanova's, Lupe's Eatery, Baskin Robbins, Bank, conveniently located. Walk to Dana Point Harbor, or take the free Trolley that travels around Dana Point and connects to neighboring cities. Walk/bike the trail to San Juan Capistrano, stroll the old town and enjoy all that San Juan has to offer.Don't miss this one! Easy to show! All clients must sign a Covid realease form before entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33472 Coral Reach Street have any available units?
33472 Coral Reach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33472 Coral Reach Street have?
Some of 33472 Coral Reach Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33472 Coral Reach Street currently offering any rent specials?
33472 Coral Reach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33472 Coral Reach Street pet-friendly?
No, 33472 Coral Reach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33472 Coral Reach Street offer parking?
Yes, 33472 Coral Reach Street does offer parking.
Does 33472 Coral Reach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33472 Coral Reach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33472 Coral Reach Street have a pool?
No, 33472 Coral Reach Street does not have a pool.
Does 33472 Coral Reach Street have accessible units?
No, 33472 Coral Reach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33472 Coral Reach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33472 Coral Reach Street has units with dishwashers.
