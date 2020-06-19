33472 Coral Reach Street

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Residence of Dana Point! Walking distance to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor! 4 bedroom 3 full bath! Natural lighting throughout this home. Multiple skylights. Hardwood flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen, with stainless appliances. Plenty of cupboard space, pullout drawers in cabinets. Granite counters, garden window that overlooks backyard. Family room area w/large fireplace, just off of kitchen. Backyard has jacuzzi and outdoor shower. Palm trees around home give it a true beachy feel. Home backs to the Creekside walking & biking trail, which has it own entry just a few homes away. Upstairs the master is spacious with a fireplace and ensuite bath, jetted tub, separate shower, his n hers sinks & two closets. Two other bedrooms connect to a Jack and Jill Bath. Bedroom and Full bath downstairs. 3 car garage, with door leading out to backyard.

Walk to Groceries, Starbucks, Casanova's, Lupe's Eatery, Baskin Robbins, Bank, conveniently located. Walk to Dana Point Harbor, or take the free Trolley that travels around Dana Point and connects to neighboring cities. Walk/bike the trail to San Juan Capistrano, stroll the old town and enjoy all that San Juan has to offer.Don't miss this one! Easy to show! All clients must sign a Covid realease form before entry.