Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:22 PM

33452 Cheltam Way

Location

33452 Cheltam Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NOW AVAILABLE Remodeled Panoramic View 3 Bed/2 Ba upper single story condo, in a well maintained quadplex off Stonehill Dr., Dana Pt.
3rd bedroom has been converted to a den with double folding doors, but no closet. However, there is a hall closet nearby.

Newly finished remodel includes brand new kitchen shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, light fixtures, stainless sink, faucet, dishwasher, microwave and range. All new luxury vinyl flooring has been installed throughout entire unit. This bright and spacious unit has been thoroughly cleaned and freshly painted.
The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and attached bathroom. Unit includes interior wa/dr hookups, 1 car detached garage, and one outside parking spot, fireplace, private balcony where you can enjoy the breathtaking views of the Saddleback Mountains and the canyons.

This is a dog-free building with quiet and friendly neighbors. Close to beaches, harbor, downtown, shops, schools, and freeway access. Owner has taken exceptional care of this property. Excellent credit, provable reliable employment, and great references required.

Text for more info. Showings by appointment only. Sher Sheldon 949-315-5500 shersproperties@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33452 Cheltam Way have any available units?
33452 Cheltam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33452 Cheltam Way have?
Some of 33452 Cheltam Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33452 Cheltam Way currently offering any rent specials?
33452 Cheltam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33452 Cheltam Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 33452 Cheltam Way is pet friendly.
Does 33452 Cheltam Way offer parking?
Yes, 33452 Cheltam Way offers parking.
Does 33452 Cheltam Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33452 Cheltam Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33452 Cheltam Way have a pool?
No, 33452 Cheltam Way does not have a pool.
Does 33452 Cheltam Way have accessible units?
No, 33452 Cheltam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33452 Cheltam Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33452 Cheltam Way has units with dishwashers.

