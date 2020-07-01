33452 Cheltam Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NOW AVAILABLE Remodeled Panoramic View 3 Bed/2 Ba upper single story condo, in a well maintained quadplex off Stonehill Dr., Dana Pt.

3rd bedroom has been converted to a den with double folding doors, but no closet. However, there is a hall closet nearby.



Newly finished remodel includes brand new kitchen shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, light fixtures, stainless sink, faucet, dishwasher, microwave and range. All new luxury vinyl flooring has been installed throughout entire unit. This bright and spacious unit has been thoroughly cleaned and freshly painted.

The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and attached bathroom. Unit includes interior wa/dr hookups, 1 car detached garage, and one outside parking spot, fireplace, private balcony where you can enjoy the breathtaking views of the Saddleback Mountains and the canyons.



This is a dog-free building with quiet and friendly neighbors. Close to beaches, harbor, downtown, shops, schools, and freeway access. Owner has taken exceptional care of this property. Excellent credit, provable reliable employment, and great references required.



Text for more info. Showings by appointment only. Sher Sheldon 949-315-5500 shersproperties@gmail.com