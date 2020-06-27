33 Santa Lucia

Amenities

PANORAMIC OCEAN AND HILLS VIEW in prestigious 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Pointe! Located near the Monarch Beach Resort and world-class Ritz Carlton, walk or bike to world renowned beaches on your own scenic path adjacent to Monarch Beach Golf Links. Sitting on a single loaded cul-de-sac, this home will not disappoint. The open floor plan flows between the great room and kitchen with ample natural light. The gourmet kitchen boasts built-in appliances with a center island and opens up to the large family room. The upper level contains the huge master suite an expansive walk-in closet and access to an ocean view deck. The second level also includes secondary bedrooms and a spacious loft overlooking the living room. The large backyard is perfect for hosting and enjoying the fantastic views!