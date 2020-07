Amenities

Live the Laguna Beach lifestyle in this light and bright mid century home. Walk to the beach, shopping, restaurants, feel the ocean breezes and enjoy your corner ocean view. Just finishing the remodel. Large living room with separate dining area and breakfast nook. Includes washer and dryer in laundry room. Can be three bedrooms and an office or 4 bedrooms. Large rear yard with Ocean View, 2 car garage with long Driveway. Home warranty included.