Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
32411 Via Antibes
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 AM

32411 Via Antibes

32411 Via Antibes · (949) 599-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32411 Via Antibes, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
internet access
Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.5 bath located within the "guard-gated" community of Emerald Ridge! This custom residence captures the essence of California's "casual luxury" living with indoor/outdoor living featuring a truly open floor plan inclusive of a 400sqft enclosed loggia/patio including wet bar, refrigerators, flat screen TVs, outdoor fireplace, fire pit, spa, and water features! Hard wood flooring, LED Lighting, quartz counter tops, built in video/ audio security system, solar, all newer electrical and plumbing throughout, master suite guest quarters, family room and patio all contain "surround sound system". High speed internet access available. Truly a state of the art audio and video system. Center island kitchen with imported Taj Mahal quartz counter, custom kitchen cabinetry with spot lighting, 2 microwave ovens, 3 refrigerators, and a self contained refrigerated wine cellar! Family room and master suite both contain fireplaces. Outstanding master suite w/fireplace, Jacuzzi bath, steam shower and custom walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms with adjoining "jack and jill" baths and separate en-suite guest quarters. Partial ocean views, incredible sunsets, tremendous privacy, and no expense spared in the building of this "ocean close" single level residence. Impressive proximity to the Ritz, Salt Creek Beach & the Monarch Beach Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32411 Via Antibes have any available units?
32411 Via Antibes has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32411 Via Antibes have?
Some of 32411 Via Antibes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32411 Via Antibes currently offering any rent specials?
32411 Via Antibes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32411 Via Antibes pet-friendly?
No, 32411 Via Antibes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32411 Via Antibes offer parking?
Yes, 32411 Via Antibes does offer parking.
Does 32411 Via Antibes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32411 Via Antibes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32411 Via Antibes have a pool?
No, 32411 Via Antibes does not have a pool.
Does 32411 Via Antibes have accessible units?
No, 32411 Via Antibes does not have accessible units.
Does 32411 Via Antibes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32411 Via Antibes has units with dishwashers.
