32411 Via Antibes

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking hot tub internet access

Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.5 bath located within the "guard-gated" community of Emerald Ridge! This custom residence captures the essence of California's "casual luxury" living with indoor/outdoor living featuring a truly open floor plan inclusive of a 400sqft enclosed loggia/patio including wet bar, refrigerators, flat screen TVs, outdoor fireplace, fire pit, spa, and water features! Hard wood flooring, LED Lighting, quartz counter tops, built in video/ audio security system, solar, all newer electrical and plumbing throughout, master suite guest quarters, family room and patio all contain "surround sound system". High speed internet access available. Truly a state of the art audio and video system. Center island kitchen with imported Taj Mahal quartz counter, custom kitchen cabinetry with spot lighting, 2 microwave ovens, 3 refrigerators, and a self contained refrigerated wine cellar! Family room and master suite both contain fireplaces. Outstanding master suite w/fireplace, Jacuzzi bath, steam shower and custom walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms with adjoining "jack and jill" baths and separate en-suite guest quarters. Partial ocean views, incredible sunsets, tremendous privacy, and no expense spared in the building of this "ocean close" single level residence. Impressive proximity to the Ritz, Salt Creek Beach & the Monarch Beach Shopping Center.