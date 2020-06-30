All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

3197 Doheny Way

3197 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Location

3197 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
The Ultimate Location! Brand New Construction, never lived in, and across the street from the world famous Doheny Beach. Just a short stroll to both the the Dana Point harbor and downtown, with amazing dining and shopping! This corner, front row unit has direct ocean views from the living space and an additional ocean view deck perfect for an evening of entertaining. With open living space and stunning builder upgrades and all appliances included, your three bedrooms are all on one level, with a dumbwaiter from the two-car, tandem garage for easy grocery transport. You can't ask for a better place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3197 Doheny Way have any available units?
3197 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3197 Doheny Way have?
Some of 3197 Doheny Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3197 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
3197 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3197 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 3197 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 3197 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 3197 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 3197 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3197 Doheny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3197 Doheny Way have a pool?
No, 3197 Doheny Way does not have a pool.
Does 3197 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 3197 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3197 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3197 Doheny Way has units with dishwashers.

