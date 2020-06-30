3197 Doheny Way

Amenities

The Ultimate Location! Brand New Construction, never lived in, and across the street from the world famous Doheny Beach. Just a short stroll to both the the Dana Point harbor and downtown, with amazing dining and shopping! This corner, front row unit has direct ocean views from the living space and an additional ocean view deck perfect for an evening of entertaining. With open living space and stunning builder upgrades and all appliances included, your three bedrooms are all on one level, with a dumbwaiter from the two-car, tandem garage for easy grocery transport. You can't ask for a better place to live!