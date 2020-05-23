All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 3181 Doheny Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
3181 Doheny Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

3181 Doheny Way

3181 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3181 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
THIS IS ONE SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM 1930 SQUARE FOOT HOME!!!! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! NEVER LIVED IN!!! DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM WORLD FAMOUS DOHENY BEACH!!!! THIS CORNER UNIT SITS ON THE FRONT ROW WITH AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS FROM NOT ONKY THE MAIN LEVEL BUT ALOS FORMTHE ROOF TOP DECK THAT IS PERFECT FO THOSE SUMMER BBQS AND ENTERTAINING!!!. This home features every conceivable upgrade imaginable, from the huge shoe closet at the entry to the dumb waiter to bring up all your groceries. No expense was spared including top of the line GE Monogram appliances, massive granite island in the kitchen, amazing flooring,Culligan soft water system, reverse osmosis drinking water,and wait until you see the incredible folding according style door that opens the living room to the patio dick to bring in those cool ocean breezes!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3181 Doheny Way have any available units?
3181 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3181 Doheny Way have?
Some of 3181 Doheny Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3181 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
3181 Doheny Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3181 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 3181 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 3181 Doheny Way offer parking?
No, 3181 Doheny Way does not offer parking.
Does 3181 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3181 Doheny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3181 Doheny Way have a pool?
No, 3181 Doheny Way does not have a pool.
Does 3181 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 3181 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3181 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3181 Doheny Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego