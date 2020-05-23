3181 Doheny Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill new construction

THIS IS ONE SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM 1930 SQUARE FOOT HOME!!!! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! NEVER LIVED IN!!! DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM WORLD FAMOUS DOHENY BEACH!!!! THIS CORNER UNIT SITS ON THE FRONT ROW WITH AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS FROM NOT ONKY THE MAIN LEVEL BUT ALOS FORMTHE ROOF TOP DECK THAT IS PERFECT FO THOSE SUMMER BBQS AND ENTERTAINING!!!. This home features every conceivable upgrade imaginable, from the huge shoe closet at the entry to the dumb waiter to bring up all your groceries. No expense was spared including top of the line GE Monogram appliances, massive granite island in the kitchen, amazing flooring,Culligan soft water system, reverse osmosis drinking water,and wait until you see the incredible folding according style door that opens the living room to the patio dick to bring in those cool ocean breezes!!!