Dana Point, CA
3 Tawny
3 Tawny

3 Tawny Prt · No Longer Available
Location

3 Tawny Prt, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful, private, end unit, condo in the Silvertide community in Dana Point! Enjoy panoramic views from all angles in the living room, kitchen and balcony. Resort-like living at its finest. This home features, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two balconies and approx 900 sq ft of living space. No expense spared in the upgrades of this home. Hardwood floor throughout, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Lovely fireplace serves as a focal point to the living room. High ceilings add to the luxury of this home. Enjoy a completely open concept with site lines from the kitchen to the dining room and living room. The kitchen features white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a stylish tile backsplash. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. The master bedroom includes a private balcony that receives lots of sun. The master also includes a walk-in closet. The home comes complete with refrigerator, stackable washer/dryer and a one-car attached, direct access garage. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy an end unit home with amazing views! This home is in close proximity to shops, entertainment and parks. The ocean is within a couple miles of the home. Come take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Tawny have any available units?
3 Tawny doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Tawny have?
Some of 3 Tawny's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Tawny currently offering any rent specials?
3 Tawny is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Tawny pet-friendly?
No, 3 Tawny is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 3 Tawny offer parking?
Yes, 3 Tawny offers parking.
Does 3 Tawny have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Tawny offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Tawny have a pool?
No, 3 Tawny does not have a pool.
Does 3 Tawny have accessible units?
No, 3 Tawny does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Tawny have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Tawny has units with dishwashers.
