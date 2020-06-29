Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful, private, end unit, condo in the Silvertide community in Dana Point! Enjoy panoramic views from all angles in the living room, kitchen and balcony. Resort-like living at its finest. This home features, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two balconies and approx 900 sq ft of living space. No expense spared in the upgrades of this home. Hardwood floor throughout, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Lovely fireplace serves as a focal point to the living room. High ceilings add to the luxury of this home. Enjoy a completely open concept with site lines from the kitchen to the dining room and living room. The kitchen features white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a stylish tile backsplash. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. The master bedroom includes a private balcony that receives lots of sun. The master also includes a walk-in closet. The home comes complete with refrigerator, stackable washer/dryer and a one-car attached, direct access garage. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy an end unit home with amazing views! This home is in close proximity to shops, entertainment and parks. The ocean is within a couple miles of the home. Come take a tour today!