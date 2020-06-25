All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
27025 Mill Pond Road
27025 Mill Pond Road

27025 Mill Pond Rd
Location

27025 Mill Pond Rd, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The Mill Pond community is one of the best-kept secrets in South Orange County. The serene, gated community is lush with landscaping and situated around two ponds with waterfalls and running stream. The grounds provide a natural haven for ducks, egrets and blue herons. Relax on the beautiful patio with the sound of the waterfalls or swim in the community pool. This home is situated at the best location in the community. The highly upgraded home has an open floor plan, designer finishes throughout, large bedrooms, newer flooring throughout, expansive upper deck, and patio directly looking out to the amazing ponds and wildlife. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, newer cabinets, recess lighting, and stainless steel appliances! Short walk to Pines Park overlooking the ocean. You will not be disappointed. Refrigerator included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27025 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
27025 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 27025 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 27025 Mill Pond Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27025 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
27025 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27025 Mill Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 27025 Mill Pond Road is not pet friendly.
Does 27025 Mill Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 27025 Mill Pond Road offers parking.
Does 27025 Mill Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27025 Mill Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27025 Mill Pond Road have a pool?
Yes, 27025 Mill Pond Road has a pool.
Does 27025 Mill Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 27025 Mill Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27025 Mill Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27025 Mill Pond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
