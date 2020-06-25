27025 Mill Pond Road

Amenities

The Mill Pond community is one of the best-kept secrets in South Orange County. The serene, gated community is lush with landscaping and situated around two ponds with waterfalls and running stream. The grounds provide a natural haven for ducks, egrets and blue herons. Relax on the beautiful patio with the sound of the waterfalls or swim in the community pool. This home is situated at the best location in the community. The highly upgraded home has an open floor plan, designer finishes throughout, large bedrooms, newer flooring throughout, expansive upper deck, and patio directly looking out to the amazing ponds and wildlife. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, newer cabinets, recess lighting, and stainless steel appliances! Short walk to Pines Park overlooking the ocean. You will not be disappointed. Refrigerator included without warranty.