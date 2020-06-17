All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

26862 Vista Del Mar

26862 Vista Del Mar · (888) 236-1943
Location

26862 Vista Del Mar, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
AVAILABLE 5/1/2020 - NEW CONSTRUCTION- BUILT IN 2015!! Move-in ready, single level home in the heart of Capo Beach. Featuring contemporary wood floors through the
living areas, designer carpet in the bedrooms and a new kitchen!! The gourmet chef's kitchen includes a stainless steel gas stove, a built-in
stainless steel microwave, a stainless steel dishwasher, granite countertops with plenty of prep and storage space and a raised
breakfast bar. The floor plan features an open layout, with the kitchen opening to the dining and living rooms. Tons of oversized, gorgeous windows offering great light and inviting ocean breezes. The bedroom is ample in size and the bathroom has been includes new flooring
and finishes, upgraded lighting, vanities with granite counters and great storage. This gorgeous home provides the resident with a washer/dryer as well as the refrigerator. This unit includes 2 assigned parking spots, inside laundry and is minutes from Doheny State Beach, shopping, dining, commuting options and great parks and famous San Clemente and Dana Point beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26862 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
26862 Vista Del Mar has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26862 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 26862 Vista Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26862 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
26862 Vista Del Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26862 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 26862 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26862 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 26862 Vista Del Mar does offer parking.
Does 26862 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26862 Vista Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26862 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 26862 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 26862 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 26862 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 26862 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26862 Vista Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
