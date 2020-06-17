26862 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

AVAILABLE 5/1/2020 - NEW CONSTRUCTION- BUILT IN 2015!! Move-in ready, single level home in the heart of Capo Beach. Featuring contemporary wood floors through the

living areas, designer carpet in the bedrooms and a new kitchen!! The gourmet chef's kitchen includes a stainless steel gas stove, a built-in

stainless steel microwave, a stainless steel dishwasher, granite countertops with plenty of prep and storage space and a raised

breakfast bar. The floor plan features an open layout, with the kitchen opening to the dining and living rooms. Tons of oversized, gorgeous windows offering great light and inviting ocean breezes. The bedroom is ample in size and the bathroom has been includes new flooring

and finishes, upgraded lighting, vanities with granite counters and great storage. This gorgeous home provides the resident with a washer/dryer as well as the refrigerator. This unit includes 2 assigned parking spots, inside laundry and is minutes from Doheny State Beach, shopping, dining, commuting options and great parks and famous San Clemente and Dana Point beaches!!