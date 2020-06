26832 Calle Hermosa

Amenities

THIS 5 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH HOME WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE AND SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE/ OFFICE/ IN-LAWS QUARTERS IS LOCATED ONLY A FEW HUNDRED YARDS FROM THE OCEAN. WALK TO PINES PARK AND DOHENY STATE BEACH. HOME NOT ONLY SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP BUT ALL THE ATTENTION TO DETAIL & QUALITY OF MATERIALS USED. STONE, GRANITE, BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOODS, VIKING STOVE, DOUBLE BOSCH DISHWASHERS AND SUBZERO REFRIGERATOR. ALL OF THE WINDOWS THAT FACE THE SUN HAVE HAD CERAMIC TINT PUT OVER THEM PRIVATE REAR YARD HAS BBQ AND PLAY AREA FOR THE LITTLE ONES ALL OF THE MAJOR ROOMS HAVE CROWN MOLDING &WOOD WAINSCOTING AND DETAILED TREATMENT FINISHES. MASTER BEDROOM IS UPSTAIRS WITH A PRIVATE OFFICE AND OCEAN VIEW DECK. PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH BBQ AND FIREPLACE. THIS HOME WAS BUILT FOR THE DISCRIMINATING BUYER.