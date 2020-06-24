All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 26801 Avenida Las Palmas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
26801 Avenida Las Palmas
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:10 AM

26801 Avenida Las Palmas

26801 Avenida Las Palmas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

26801 Avenida Las Palmas, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large, clean, remodeled 1 Br. upstairs with 1 space in attached garage. Copper sink, gold fixtures, travertine tile in the bath, new kitchen granite counter tops, new side-by-side fridge and microwave, new flooring, new windows, fresh paint, and more), breakfast nook, new ceiling fan, full-sized washer/dryer in unit, west of the freeway. Whole house water filtration. It even has soft close hinges and drawer glides in the kitchen. Good credit, rental and job history required -- qualified tenants only, please -- you should have about $6,000 in gross income per month. A small pet MIGHT be OK with additional deposit. Don't want the garage? Take $50 per month off the rent. Sorry, absolutely no smokers. Prefer only one or two people; the unit is too small for more. Landlord pays water and trash. $2,000 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26801 Avenida Las Palmas have any available units?
26801 Avenida Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26801 Avenida Las Palmas have?
Some of 26801 Avenida Las Palmas's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26801 Avenida Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
26801 Avenida Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26801 Avenida Las Palmas pet-friendly?
Yes, 26801 Avenida Las Palmas is pet friendly.
Does 26801 Avenida Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 26801 Avenida Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 26801 Avenida Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26801 Avenida Las Palmas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26801 Avenida Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 26801 Avenida Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 26801 Avenida Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 26801 Avenida Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 26801 Avenida Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
No, 26801 Avenida Las Palmas does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego