26801 Avenida Las Palmas

Amenities
Large, clean, remodeled 1 Br. upstairs with 1 space in attached garage. Copper sink, gold fixtures, travertine tile in the bath, new kitchen granite counter tops, new side-by-side fridge and microwave, new flooring, new windows, fresh paint, and more), breakfast nook, new ceiling fan, full-sized washer/dryer in unit, west of the freeway. Whole house water filtration. It even has soft close hinges and drawer glides in the kitchen. Good credit, rental and job history required -- qualified tenants only, please -- you should have about $6,000 in gross income per month. A small pet MIGHT be OK with additional deposit. Don't want the garage? Take $50 per month off the rent. Sorry, absolutely no smokers. Prefer only one or two people; the unit is too small for more. Landlord pays water and trash. $2,000 deposit.