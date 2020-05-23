All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

26565 Via Sacramento

26565 via Sacramento · No Longer Available
Location

26565 via Sacramento, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Beach Home- LOCATION....LOCATION - Check out our video tour of this property:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iD4fAvcLgUy

4 bedroom, 3 full bath plus a den/office/guest room (5th bedroom) (has a built in Murphy bed) located just a few blocks from the beach. Open kitchen with granite boasts a huge island overlooking the front room areas. More then ample counter space which boasts top of the line stainless steel appliances. This beach home includes: Hardwood flooring, peek-a-boo ocean views, cool, clean, ocean breezes, Epoxy flooring, double sided fireplace, additional custom cabinets, built-in closet organizers and upstairs laundry (Owner leaving washer and dryer without warranty)The very private custom large front courtyard and large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Smart-wired, recessed LED lights throughout (Google home & Amazon Alexa compatible). "Ring" doorbell and smart key-less doors locks also comes with "Nest" thermostat, tankless water heater. Centrally located and just mins to downtown Dana Point and San Clemente.

You can take a tour on your schedule everyday from 8am-8pm using the automated lock box. Visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL2itkAch7s

For more information contact Property Manager- Bette- 949-679-0440 Ext 121 or Bette@Irvinepropertymanagement.net / Tahnee@Irvinepropertymanagement.net

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE4710698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26565 Via Sacramento have any available units?
26565 Via Sacramento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26565 Via Sacramento have?
Some of 26565 Via Sacramento's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26565 Via Sacramento currently offering any rent specials?
26565 Via Sacramento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26565 Via Sacramento pet-friendly?
No, 26565 Via Sacramento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26565 Via Sacramento offer parking?
No, 26565 Via Sacramento does not offer parking.
Does 26565 Via Sacramento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26565 Via Sacramento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26565 Via Sacramento have a pool?
No, 26565 Via Sacramento does not have a pool.
Does 26565 Via Sacramento have accessible units?
No, 26565 Via Sacramento does not have accessible units.
Does 26565 Via Sacramento have units with dishwashers?
No, 26565 Via Sacramento does not have units with dishwashers.
