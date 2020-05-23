26565 Via Sacramento

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

4 Bedroom 3 Bath Beach Home- LOCATION....LOCATION - Check out our video tour of this property:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iD4fAvcLgUy



4 bedroom, 3 full bath plus a den/office/guest room (5th bedroom) (has a built in Murphy bed) located just a few blocks from the beach. Open kitchen with granite boasts a huge island overlooking the front room areas. More then ample counter space which boasts top of the line stainless steel appliances. This beach home includes: Hardwood flooring, peek-a-boo ocean views, cool, clean, ocean breezes, Epoxy flooring, double sided fireplace, additional custom cabinets, built-in closet organizers and upstairs laundry (Owner leaving washer and dryer without warranty)The very private custom large front courtyard and large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Smart-wired, recessed LED lights throughout (Google home & Amazon Alexa compatible). "Ring" doorbell and smart key-less doors locks also comes with "Nest" thermostat, tankless water heater. Centrally located and just mins to downtown Dana Point and San Clemente.



You can take a tour on your schedule everyday from 8am-8pm using the automated lock box. Visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL2itkAch7s



For more information contact Property Manager- Bette- 949-679-0440 Ext 121 or Bette@Irvinepropertymanagement.net / Tahnee@Irvinepropertymanagement.net



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



(RLNE4710698)