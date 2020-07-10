25212 Manzanita Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This Studio Apartment is an Open Floor Plan in a Great Location of Dana Point. Electric, Gas, Water and Trash are included with the rent. Has a Quaint Kitchen with Stainless Steel Gas Stovetop, Refrigerator, Marble Countertop, a Big Sink and Tile Flooring. The Living/Bedroom space features a Fireplace, Hardwood Floors and Ceiling Fan. The Bathroom is Open and Light with a Step in Shower. The Large Closet area includes a Stacked Washer & Dryer. The Long Balcony is a Nice Outdoor Space with Neighborhood Views. The Lantern Village South area of Dana Point is within walking distance of Doheny Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Shopping, Restaurants and the Lantern Bay Park. Street Parking only. No Pets.