Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

25212 Manzanita Drive

25212 Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25212 Manzanita Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Studio Apartment is an Open Floor Plan in a Great Location of Dana Point. Electric, Gas, Water and Trash are included with the rent. Has a Quaint Kitchen with Stainless Steel Gas Stovetop, Refrigerator, Marble Countertop, a Big Sink and Tile Flooring. The Living/Bedroom space features a Fireplace, Hardwood Floors and Ceiling Fan. The Bathroom is Open and Light with a Step in Shower. The Large Closet area includes a Stacked Washer & Dryer. The Long Balcony is a Nice Outdoor Space with Neighborhood Views. The Lantern Village South area of Dana Point is within walking distance of Doheny Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Shopping, Restaurants and the Lantern Bay Park. Street Parking only. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25212 Manzanita Drive have any available units?
25212 Manzanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25212 Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 25212 Manzanita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25212 Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25212 Manzanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25212 Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25212 Manzanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25212 Manzanita Drive offer parking?
No, 25212 Manzanita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25212 Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25212 Manzanita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25212 Manzanita Drive have a pool?
No, 25212 Manzanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25212 Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 25212 Manzanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25212 Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25212 Manzanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

