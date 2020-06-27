25153 Terrace Lantern

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Dana Point Condo Steps from Beach - Property Id: 74935



2 bd, 1.5 bath Dana Point condo steps from beach and walking distance to everything! Available furnished or unfurnished. Contact for lease length. Nestled above Dana Point Harbor and Doheny Beach, this highly remodeled seaside charmer located in the heart of the prestigious Lantern District offers easy access to all of the amenities this hip district has to offer. Gorgeous Caesar stone counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, recessed LED lighting throughout. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. All new wood flooring downstairs & new carpet upstairs. Wonderful city lights views from both levels. Dual balconies, one up, one down. Spacious, open and bright with nobody above or below. Private gate at the end of its quiet cul de sac leads you right to the beach and is adjacent to the luxurious Marriott spa & resort. Easy walk to Harbor, Doheny Beach, Lantern District restaurants and shopping.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/74935p

Property Id 74935



(RLNE5154412)