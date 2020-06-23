25132 Manzanita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Remodeled spacious home just a short stroll to restaurants, shops and harbor. Beautiful high beamed ceilings with ceiling fans. Living room is larger with fireplace and windows, family room / dining room and kitchen on same level. Top level is larger master with fireplace. Beautiful remodeled kitchens and baths! Brand new wood flooring throughout home. There is a balcony of guest room. Small back yard perfect for BBQ and relaxing. There is a 220V socket for rapid electric vehicle charging. Awesome location and home! Owner pays water and trash.