Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:26 PM

25111 La Cresta Drive

25111 La Cresta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25111 La Cresta Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OCEAN VIEWS from your living room! Three bedroom townhome style unit attached on only one side. Gourmet granite kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, cozy living room with fireplace and ocean views, breakfast bar, upgraded lighting & plumbing fixtures, luxury remodeled travertine bathrooms. Master suite on lower level with complete privacy from other 2 bedrooms, which are on the upper level. Master bedroom has private balcony. Two secondary bedrooms have sliding doors to let in lots of light, air, and provide access to private backyard. Laundry is in hallway on upper level. 2 car garage with 2 car driveway, so total parking spots are FOUR. Private backyard and balcony great for sunbathing & entertaining. Walking distance to beaches, Dana Point Harbor, shops and restaurants too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25111 La Cresta Drive have any available units?
25111 La Cresta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25111 La Cresta Drive have?
Some of 25111 La Cresta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25111 La Cresta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25111 La Cresta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25111 La Cresta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25111 La Cresta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25111 La Cresta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25111 La Cresta Drive offers parking.
Does 25111 La Cresta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25111 La Cresta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25111 La Cresta Drive have a pool?
No, 25111 La Cresta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25111 La Cresta Drive have accessible units?
No, 25111 La Cresta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25111 La Cresta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25111 La Cresta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
