25111 La Cresta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

OCEAN VIEWS from your living room! Three bedroom townhome style unit attached on only one side. Gourmet granite kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, cozy living room with fireplace and ocean views, breakfast bar, upgraded lighting & plumbing fixtures, luxury remodeled travertine bathrooms. Master suite on lower level with complete privacy from other 2 bedrooms, which are on the upper level. Master bedroom has private balcony. Two secondary bedrooms have sliding doors to let in lots of light, air, and provide access to private backyard. Laundry is in hallway on upper level. 2 car garage with 2 car driveway, so total parking spots are FOUR. Private backyard and balcony great for sunbathing & entertaining. Walking distance to beaches, Dana Point Harbor, shops and restaurants too!