25 Ville Franche

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Ritz Pointe 24 hour Gated Community with Panoramic Ocean views! Spectacular remodel with all new furniture and like brand new. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, brand new flooring, carpeting with a built in spa and large brick backyard. Walk to the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Hotel, Monarch Links Golf Course and the Salt creek beach!! This is a home you do not want to miss!! Please see agents remarks for lease terms.

HOME IS CURRENTLY LEASED UNTIL OCT 3, 2020 Summer rate is 9000/mo starting June 1.