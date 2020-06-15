All apartments in Dana Point
25 Ville Franche
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

25 Ville Franche

25 Ville Franche · (949) 378-7458
Location

25 Ville Franche, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Ritz Pointe 24 hour Gated Community with Panoramic Ocean views! Spectacular remodel with all new furniture and like brand new. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, brand new flooring, carpeting with a built in spa and large brick backyard. Walk to the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Hotel, Monarch Links Golf Course and the Salt creek beach!! This is a home you do not want to miss!! Please see agents remarks for lease terms.
HOME IS CURRENTLY LEASED UNTIL OCT 3, 2020 Summer rate is 9000/mo starting June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Ville Franche have any available units?
25 Ville Franche has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Ville Franche have?
Some of 25 Ville Franche's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Ville Franche currently offering any rent specials?
25 Ville Franche isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Ville Franche pet-friendly?
No, 25 Ville Franche is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25 Ville Franche offer parking?
No, 25 Ville Franche does not offer parking.
Does 25 Ville Franche have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Ville Franche does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Ville Franche have a pool?
No, 25 Ville Franche does not have a pool.
Does 25 Ville Franche have accessible units?
No, 25 Ville Franche does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Ville Franche have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Ville Franche has units with dishwashers.
