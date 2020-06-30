All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 24826 Sunstar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
24826 Sunstar Lane
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

24826 Sunstar Lane

24826 Sunstar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24826 Sunstar Lane, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LIVING AT ITS BEST!! 180-degree ocean, harbor and coastline views. This pristine home is located within the gated community of Waterford Pointe. This remodeled home features an open floor plan, extended ocean view deck, a main floor bedroom/den and a main floor bathroom with shower. The over sized deck is perfect for entertaining and watching the sailboats. This unique hilltop perch has a south facing view of the ocean allowing for spectacular sunrise mornings and stunning evening sunsets. You can even enjoy a direct view of the Dana Point Harbor 4th of July Fireworks Show, the Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights, and the Tall Ships Festival from the comfort of your private deck. The downstairs Master Bedroom features an ocean view, slider to the backyard, custom wainscoting and bead board ceiling. The master bath includes a heated floor, heated towel bars, dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. The second downstairs ensuite is bright and airy with an ocean view and access to the backyard. The bathroom features heated floors, an effervescent air tub and a separate shower. The landscaped backyard features a sit-down ocean view, putting green and artificial turf. Waterford Pointe amenities include pool, spa, and tennis courts. All of this is within walking distance of Dana Point restaurants and shops. In the summer months you can take advantage of the Dana Point Trolley that stops just outside of the community at Selva and Golden Lantern.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24826 Sunstar Lane have any available units?
24826 Sunstar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24826 Sunstar Lane have?
Some of 24826 Sunstar Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24826 Sunstar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24826 Sunstar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24826 Sunstar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24826 Sunstar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24826 Sunstar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24826 Sunstar Lane offers parking.
Does 24826 Sunstar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24826 Sunstar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24826 Sunstar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24826 Sunstar Lane has a pool.
Does 24826 Sunstar Lane have accessible units?
No, 24826 Sunstar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24826 Sunstar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24826 Sunstar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego