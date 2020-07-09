All apartments in Dana Point
Location

24681 Benjamin Circle, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to Benjamin Circle. 24681 Benjamin is a spacious home located in the beautiful Bible Streets of Dana Point. Within walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, dining and just minutes to Dana Point Harbor everything is close by! Many custom features in this 4 bedroom pool property make it attractive. Located on a large lot in a large Cul-de-sac. Enter onto a beautiful front porch with plenty of room for enjoying the front yard view and for playing on the lush front lawn. Hardwood floors greet you and are throughout the home with stone tile floors in the kitchen. Kitchen also has updated appliances. Kitchen and bathrooms include custom tile. Separate large laundry room including sink. There's plenty of room for everyone to work, play and enjoy their own space. Huge backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, builtin BBQ, fridge, and sink. There is an outside shower for after your workout or day at the beach and also a private bath with shower outside as well. Large bonus room upstairs with kitchenette. French doors open out onto the balcony where you can watch the sunset and ongoing activity on the street below. Efficient and effective zoned heating and air conditioning system, tank less water heater and alarm system should you choose. This is a lovely home in a great neighborhood made for everyone of all ages and when you drive the area you'll feel it too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24681 Benjamin Circle have any available units?
24681 Benjamin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24681 Benjamin Circle have?
Some of 24681 Benjamin Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24681 Benjamin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24681 Benjamin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24681 Benjamin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 24681 Benjamin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24681 Benjamin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24681 Benjamin Circle offers parking.
Does 24681 Benjamin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24681 Benjamin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24681 Benjamin Circle have a pool?
Yes, 24681 Benjamin Circle has a pool.
Does 24681 Benjamin Circle have accessible units?
No, 24681 Benjamin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24681 Benjamin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 24681 Benjamin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

