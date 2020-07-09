24681 Benjamin Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome home to Benjamin Circle. 24681 Benjamin is a spacious home located in the beautiful Bible Streets of Dana Point. Within walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, dining and just minutes to Dana Point Harbor everything is close by! Many custom features in this 4 bedroom pool property make it attractive. Located on a large lot in a large Cul-de-sac. Enter onto a beautiful front porch with plenty of room for enjoying the front yard view and for playing on the lush front lawn. Hardwood floors greet you and are throughout the home with stone tile floors in the kitchen. Kitchen also has updated appliances. Kitchen and bathrooms include custom tile. Separate large laundry room including sink. There's plenty of room for everyone to work, play and enjoy their own space. Huge backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, builtin BBQ, fridge, and sink. There is an outside shower for after your workout or day at the beach and also a private bath with shower outside as well. Large bonus room upstairs with kitchenette. French doors open out onto the balcony where you can watch the sunset and ongoing activity on the street below. Efficient and effective zoned heating and air conditioning system, tank less water heater and alarm system should you choose. This is a lovely home in a great neighborhood made for everyone of all ages and when you drive the area you'll feel it too.