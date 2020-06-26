24622 El Camino Capistrano

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

On the Bluff. Historic Woodruff Home Experience just waiting for you.. One of the first 14 homes ever built in Dana Point, This home has multi million dollar views overlooking the ocean, harbor, headlands, and white water to the south. The same family has owned it for over 50 years and is now allowing the public to enjoy the experience. Almost every room in the home has a view of the ocean, and the huge lot features an outdoor patio and plenty of grassy area. The ocean view from the great room will take your breath away, not to mention the daily sun setting over the headlands This home has purposely been kept in it's original state to keep it's character and maintained so well, you will feel like you are stepping back into a newer home in the 1920's. This is an experience that you will never forget. Home is currently furnished, however, can be delivered to tenant unfurnished if desired.