Dana Point, CA
24622 El Camino Capistrano
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

24622 El Camino Capistrano

24622 El Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

24622 El Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the Bluff. Historic Woodruff Home Experience just waiting for you.. One of the first 14 homes ever built in Dana Point, This home has multi million dollar views overlooking the ocean, harbor, headlands, and white water to the south. The same family has owned it for over 50 years and is now allowing the public to enjoy the experience. Almost every room in the home has a view of the ocean, and the huge lot features an outdoor patio and plenty of grassy area. The ocean view from the great room will take your breath away, not to mention the daily sun setting over the headlands This home has purposely been kept in it's original state to keep it's character and maintained so well, you will feel like you are stepping back into a newer home in the 1920's. This is an experience that you will never forget. Home is currently furnished, however, can be delivered to tenant unfurnished if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24622 El Camino Capistrano have any available units?
24622 El Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24622 El Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 24622 El Camino Capistrano's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24622 El Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
24622 El Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24622 El Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 24622 El Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24622 El Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 24622 El Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 24622 El Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24622 El Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24622 El Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 24622 El Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 24622 El Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 24622 El Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 24622 El Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24622 El Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
