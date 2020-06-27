All apartments in Dana Point
Location

24586 Santa Clara Ave, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Dana point home is unbelievable! With direct views of the harbor, amazing light throughout, and amenities, you won’t want to live anywhere else. From the moment you step foot on the luxurious hardwood floors and experience all this home offers you won’t believe your eyes. Located in this small, secluded gated community right on the courtyard you have convenient access to the community pool overlooking the harbor and amazing views from each of 4 balconies! With natural light streaming in from every direction combined with french doors on each balcony, there is no shortage of a beach experience here. The secondary suite off the entryway boasts a large full bathroom with separate shower and tub, along with a water closet and full-size walk-in closet. The kitchen and dining rooms feature a full wine fridge, built-in desk, Sub-Zero refrigerators and freezers, and a new range. Let’s not forget about the dumbwaiter that will take whatever you want effortlessly bring your groceries from the garage up to the kitchen. Your new Master Suite features a cedar lined walk-in closet and full bathroom suite to unwind in at the end of a long day. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this masterpiece home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24586 Santa Clara Avenue have any available units?
24586 Santa Clara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24586 Santa Clara Avenue have?
Some of 24586 Santa Clara Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24586 Santa Clara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24586 Santa Clara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24586 Santa Clara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24586 Santa Clara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24586 Santa Clara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24586 Santa Clara Avenue offers parking.
Does 24586 Santa Clara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24586 Santa Clara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24586 Santa Clara Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24586 Santa Clara Avenue has a pool.
Does 24586 Santa Clara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24586 Santa Clara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24586 Santa Clara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24586 Santa Clara Avenue has units with dishwashers.

