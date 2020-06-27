24586 Santa Clara Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

This Dana point home is unbelievable! With direct views of the harbor, amazing light throughout, and amenities, you won’t want to live anywhere else. From the moment you step foot on the luxurious hardwood floors and experience all this home offers you won’t believe your eyes. Located in this small, secluded gated community right on the courtyard you have convenient access to the community pool overlooking the harbor and amazing views from each of 4 balconies! With natural light streaming in from every direction combined with french doors on each balcony, there is no shortage of a beach experience here. The secondary suite off the entryway boasts a large full bathroom with separate shower and tub, along with a water closet and full-size walk-in closet. The kitchen and dining rooms feature a full wine fridge, built-in desk, Sub-Zero refrigerators and freezers, and a new range. Let’s not forget about the dumbwaiter that will take whatever you want effortlessly bring your groceries from the garage up to the kitchen. Your new Master Suite features a cedar lined walk-in closet and full bathroom suite to unwind in at the end of a long day. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this masterpiece home.