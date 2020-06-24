All apartments in Dana Point
24351 Pasto Road

24351 Pasto Road · No Longer Available
Location

24351 Pasto Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Coastline ocean views await! Completely remodeled condo for lease in the heart of the Lantern District. Walk to anywhere downtown Dana Point in minutes. Main level end unit with tons of light and totally open floor plan. Thats right...NO stairs! Stainless steel appliances, white and bright kitchen and bathrooms. Large Master bedroom has private bathroom and large walk-in closet. The walk-in closet has new LG laundry installed. The master bathroom has large walk-in shower and vanity. Second bedroom is spacious with large closet. Second bathroom has tub and tons of additional storage. Enjoy the sit down ocean views from your patio! Patio opens to the courtyard where private community pool and jacuzzi are just steps away. Single car garage and ample parking available. Available immediately, don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24351 Pasto Road have any available units?
24351 Pasto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24351 Pasto Road have?
Some of 24351 Pasto Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24351 Pasto Road currently offering any rent specials?
24351 Pasto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24351 Pasto Road pet-friendly?
No, 24351 Pasto Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24351 Pasto Road offer parking?
Yes, 24351 Pasto Road offers parking.
Does 24351 Pasto Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24351 Pasto Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24351 Pasto Road have a pool?
Yes, 24351 Pasto Road has a pool.
Does 24351 Pasto Road have accessible units?
No, 24351 Pasto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24351 Pasto Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24351 Pasto Road has units with dishwashers.
