24351 Pasto Road

Coastline ocean views await! Completely remodeled condo for lease in the heart of the Lantern District. Walk to anywhere downtown Dana Point in minutes. Main level end unit with tons of light and totally open floor plan. Thats right...NO stairs! Stainless steel appliances, white and bright kitchen and bathrooms. Large Master bedroom has private bathroom and large walk-in closet. The walk-in closet has new LG laundry installed. The master bathroom has large walk-in shower and vanity. Second bedroom is spacious with large closet. Second bathroom has tub and tons of additional storage. Enjoy the sit down ocean views from your patio! Patio opens to the courtyard where private community pool and jacuzzi are just steps away. Single car garage and ample parking available. Available immediately, don't miss this opportunity!