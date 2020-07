Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom condo in the heart of Dana Point. Very small private complex with pool, spa on site parking and a garage.

Laundry hook ups are located inside the condo. The condo is in the lantern village area and walking distance to downtown and the beach.