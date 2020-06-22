24332 Taxco Drive

Amenities

DOn't miss the beautiful 4 bedroom home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Dana Point! Open floor plan, hardwood floors, remodeled master bathroom, updated kitchen, new window treatments and plantation shutters(in by next week) freshly painted and a private backyard with pool!! Award winning school district and walking distance to neighborhood park (Sea Canyon Park) and to Dana Hills High School. Less than a mile to downtown Dana Point, the Harbor and local beaches!! Ready to have a new family move in now!