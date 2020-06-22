All apartments in Dana Point
24332 Taxco Drive

24332 Taxco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24332 Taxco Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
DOn't miss the beautiful 4 bedroom home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Dana Point! Open floor plan, hardwood floors, remodeled master bathroom, updated kitchen, new window treatments and plantation shutters(in by next week) freshly painted and a private backyard with pool!! Award winning school district and walking distance to neighborhood park (Sea Canyon Park) and to Dana Hills High School. Less than a mile to downtown Dana Point, the Harbor and local beaches!! Ready to have a new family move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24332 Taxco Drive have any available units?
24332 Taxco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24332 Taxco Drive have?
Some of 24332 Taxco Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24332 Taxco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24332 Taxco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24332 Taxco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24332 Taxco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24332 Taxco Drive offer parking?
No, 24332 Taxco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24332 Taxco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24332 Taxco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24332 Taxco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24332 Taxco Drive has a pool.
Does 24332 Taxco Drive have accessible units?
No, 24332 Taxco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24332 Taxco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24332 Taxco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
