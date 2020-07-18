24331 ARMADA DRIVE - *

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Floor Plan! Great Neighborhood! Very close to Sea Canyon Park! - Beautifully upgraded home a short distance from The Dana Point Harbor and Beaches! Three bedrooms and three bathrooms two story house. Great open kitchen includes refrigerator and looks out on lush backyard & deck. Breakfast bar and area for a table in kitchen. Separate dining room has built in side cabinet for serving and storage. Step down den with built in shelves and entertainment unit. Good size rear private yard with gardener included. Two car attached garage with washer & dryer inside. Excellent Community! Submit on pet. Please call agent Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3 for more information.



1 Year Lease

$3,900 = Monthly Rent

$6,000 = Security Deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3353774)