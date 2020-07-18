All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

24331 ARMADA DRIVE - *

24331 Armada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24331 Armada Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Floor Plan! Great Neighborhood! Very close to Sea Canyon Park! - Beautifully upgraded home a short distance from The Dana Point Harbor and Beaches! Three bedrooms and three bathrooms two story house. Great open kitchen includes refrigerator and looks out on lush backyard & deck. Breakfast bar and area for a table in kitchen. Separate dining room has built in side cabinet for serving and storage. Step down den with built in shelves and entertainment unit. Good size rear private yard with gardener included. Two car attached garage with washer & dryer inside. Excellent Community! Submit on pet. Please call agent Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3 for more information.

1 Year Lease
$3,900 = Monthly Rent
$6,000 = Security Deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3353774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

