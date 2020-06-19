24111 Gourami Bay

Amenities

SPECTACULAR DESIGNER HOME (with full Ocean view from both levels); PERFECT PLACE TO be QUARANTINED...Private 24-hour gated community in Niguel Shores; a 5-10 minute walk and your toes are in the sand. Leased Furnished or Unfurnished, six months to three-year lease. Rates depend on season and length of lease. Backyard has panoramic views of Pacific Ocean & Catalina Island to the west & spectacular city light views after the breath-taking sunsets. Amenities include Membership to the Bluff w/ Private Beach Access to Strands Beach, Salt Creek Beach, as well as newly remodeled heated Jr. Olympic-size pool, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Basketball/volleyball/Tennis Courts. Used as a Designer Model home, w/remodeled state-of-the-art kitchen. New bathrooms include remote-controlled heated bathroom amenities, hand-blown glass or marble sinks, semi-precious stone accents, Italian tiles, custom showers. Built-in closets offer plenty of storage, skylight, remodeled Epoxy garage floors; and outside furniture includes fire-pit (upgrades in Supplement). Niguel Shores is strictly guard gated; entrance only allowed for residents and guests. Close to hikes, nature trails, viewpoints, private Bluff and parks. Minutes from the famous Dana Point Harbor for sailing, fishing, kayaking, whale watching, sunset cruises, trips to Catalina, and minutes to the reknown St Regis, Montage, & Ritz Carlton, with spectacular views of 7 cities' Fireworks. Furnished resort style living, with everything you need...