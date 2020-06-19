All apartments in Dana Point
24111 Gourami Bay
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

24111 Gourami Bay

24111 Gourami Bay · (714) 209-6514
Location

24111 Gourami Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
SPECTACULAR DESIGNER HOME (with full Ocean view from both levels); PERFECT PLACE TO be QUARANTINED...Private 24-hour gated community in Niguel Shores; a 5-10 minute walk and your toes are in the sand. Leased Furnished or Unfurnished, six months to three-year lease. Rates depend on season and length of lease. Backyard has panoramic views of Pacific Ocean & Catalina Island to the west & spectacular city light views after the breath-taking sunsets. Amenities include Membership to the Bluff w/ Private Beach Access to Strands Beach, Salt Creek Beach, as well as newly remodeled heated Jr. Olympic-size pool, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Basketball/volleyball/Tennis Courts. Used as a Designer Model home, w/remodeled state-of-the-art kitchen. New bathrooms include remote-controlled heated bathroom amenities, hand-blown glass or marble sinks, semi-precious stone accents, Italian tiles, custom showers. Built-in closets offer plenty of storage, skylight, remodeled Epoxy garage floors; and outside furniture includes fire-pit (upgrades in Supplement). Niguel Shores is strictly guard gated; entrance only allowed for residents and guests. Close to hikes, nature trails, viewpoints, private Bluff and parks. Minutes from the famous Dana Point Harbor for sailing, fishing, kayaking, whale watching, sunset cruises, trips to Catalina, and minutes to the reknown St Regis, Montage, & Ritz Carlton, with spectacular views of 7 cities' Fireworks. Furnished resort style living, with everything you need...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24111 Gourami Bay have any available units?
24111 Gourami Bay has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24111 Gourami Bay have?
Some of 24111 Gourami Bay's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24111 Gourami Bay currently offering any rent specials?
24111 Gourami Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24111 Gourami Bay pet-friendly?
No, 24111 Gourami Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24111 Gourami Bay offer parking?
Yes, 24111 Gourami Bay does offer parking.
Does 24111 Gourami Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24111 Gourami Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24111 Gourami Bay have a pool?
Yes, 24111 Gourami Bay has a pool.
Does 24111 Gourami Bay have accessible units?
No, 24111 Gourami Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 24111 Gourami Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24111 Gourami Bay has units with dishwashers.
