Dana Point, CA
23792 Hobart Bay
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

23792 Hobart Bay

23792 Hobart Bay
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23792 Hobart Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23792 Hobart Bay · Avail. now

$7,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
23792 Hobart Bay Available 05/01/20 Niguel Shores - This spacious 3bedroom 2bath home sits within the staff gated community of Niguel Shores. The community offers direct beach access, preferred resident only Strand Beach parking, junior olympic pool, hot tub, tennis courts, volleyball and a playground.

Step into your courtyard entry into the living room with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams with ample natural light as each room offers skylights. Kitchen and bathrooms have been tastefully renovated which includes all stainless steal appliances. The backyard has a covered patio great for entertaining during the cool SoCal weather year round. Wood floors throughout, easy clean lines with a contemporary beach house feel. Light and airy with so many windows and sliders you will really be able to enjoy the clean ocean air. Tesla charger included. This home shows well and we are looking forward to showing you.

(RLNE5588492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23792 Hobart Bay have any available units?
23792 Hobart Bay has a unit available for $7,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 23792 Hobart Bay have?
Some of 23792 Hobart Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23792 Hobart Bay currently offering any rent specials?
23792 Hobart Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23792 Hobart Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 23792 Hobart Bay is pet friendly.
Does 23792 Hobart Bay offer parking?
Yes, 23792 Hobart Bay does offer parking.
Does 23792 Hobart Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23792 Hobart Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23792 Hobart Bay have a pool?
Yes, 23792 Hobart Bay has a pool.
Does 23792 Hobart Bay have accessible units?
No, 23792 Hobart Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 23792 Hobart Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 23792 Hobart Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
