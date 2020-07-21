All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 23681 Sidney Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
23681 Sidney Bay
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

23681 Sidney Bay

23681 Sidney Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

23681 Sidney Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
- Gorgeous newly remodeled 3-bedroom 2 bathroom home located on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway situated in the guard gated community of Niguel Shores. You wont want to miss out on the community features of basketball/handball court, playground with grass field & picnic areas, Volleyball court, swimming pool and jacuzzi, tennis court, and secluded beach access with exclusive resident parking. Just when you thought it couldnt get any better, this spacious floor plan has a modern appearance that includes stainless steel appliances in the stunning open kitchen, recess lighting, grey-toned new flooring, fresh two-tone paint, two car garage, & private backyard with patio.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23681 Sidney Bay have any available units?
23681 Sidney Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 23681 Sidney Bay have?
Some of 23681 Sidney Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23681 Sidney Bay currently offering any rent specials?
23681 Sidney Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23681 Sidney Bay pet-friendly?
No, 23681 Sidney Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 23681 Sidney Bay offer parking?
Yes, 23681 Sidney Bay offers parking.
Does 23681 Sidney Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23681 Sidney Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23681 Sidney Bay have a pool?
Yes, 23681 Sidney Bay has a pool.
Does 23681 Sidney Bay have accessible units?
No, 23681 Sidney Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 23681 Sidney Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 23681 Sidney Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego