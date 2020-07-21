23681 Sidney Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

- Gorgeous newly remodeled 3-bedroom 2 bathroom home located on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway situated in the guard gated community of Niguel Shores. You wont want to miss out on the community features of basketball/handball court, playground with grass field & picnic areas, Volleyball court, swimming pool and jacuzzi, tennis court, and secluded beach access with exclusive resident parking. Just when you thought it couldnt get any better, this spacious floor plan has a modern appearance that includes stainless steel appliances in the stunning open kitchen, recess lighting, grey-toned new flooring, fresh two-tone paint, two car garage, & private backyard with patio.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5140258)