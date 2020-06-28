21931 La Playa Street

Amenities
Please EMAIL US FOR DATE OPENINGS - CALENDAR may not reflect all options.
STUNNING OCEAN FRONT VIEWS!-Why stay elsewhere when you can live on the Ocean and have the city right at your fingertips? This is a beautiful place to call home.-------
OCEANFRONT VIEWS! Balcony, Office,
NEAR BY ATTRACTIONS and FACILITIES
UCSF and Veterans Hospital for those using these services
Golden Gate Park
De Young Museum
Amazing Panoramic View from this OCEANFRONT Luxury Condo
Entertain with the magnificent Pacific Ocean as your backdrop...watch the surf, sunsets, and Seal Rocks, from your very own beachfront home. Freshly painted interior and wood flooring. optional one-car parking in garage with minimum monthly stay. Elevator to upper floor unit.
Unparalleled beachfront location close to San Francisco landmarks...Golden Gate Park, Lands End, Beach Chalet, and the historic Cliff House. Easy downtown transportation. Nearby conveniences includes:
Grocery Store and Restaurants: Thai, Italian, Sushi, Dim-Sum, Coffee shops, Hardware Store, Movie Theater
Luxury condo 2 bd/2bth-Spectacular OCEANFRONT views from your private balcony--available for maximum 4 guests---no pets, no smoking - Please INQUIRE Regarding children under age 21 prior to booking, not handicap accessible-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This property is 10 minutes from Downtown and 5 minutes to Golden Gate Bridge. Next to Golden Gate Park you have all the am________________________________________________________
Lease agreement required
Guest pays utilities for their long term stay. Owner pays Garbage/Water..cleaning fee required to be paid by Guest. Additional Cleaning services fee required every 60 days charged to the guest. Move-out fee $365 required to be paid to Luxury Living directly. This will be charged to guest by a special payment request or in lease agreement if other payment arrang