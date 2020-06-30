21 St Michael

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated

Immaculate Ocean View Home!!! - ***Sea It to Believe It*** Single-loaded streets, gorgeous ocean views, walking distance to beaches, shopping and fine dining. Situated in the guard gated community of Antigua in Monarch Beach, 21 Saint Michael is the perfect place to call home. Recently painted throughout, this fabulous, light and bright floor plan is perfect for casual indoor-outdoor California living. Expect to spend summer evenings watching the sun set over the sparkling Pacific Ocean from your beautifully hardscaped back patio. Highly upgraded and recently painted throughout, this home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Expansive master bath with an oversized soaker tub, plus a huge walk-in shower is a must see! Home features, gourmet designer kitchen, breathtaking Brazilian cherry wood floors & plantation shutters. All this AND a STUNNING ocean view! What more could you ask for? This property will not last long.



