21 St Michael
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:24 AM

21 St Michael

21 Saint Michael · No Longer Available
Location

21 Saint Michael, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate Ocean View Home!!! - ***Sea It to Believe It*** Single-loaded streets, gorgeous ocean views, walking distance to beaches, shopping and fine dining. Situated in the guard gated community of Antigua in Monarch Beach, 21 Saint Michael is the perfect place to call home. Recently painted throughout, this fabulous, light and bright floor plan is perfect for casual indoor-outdoor California living. Expect to spend summer evenings watching the sun set over the sparkling Pacific Ocean from your beautifully hardscaped back patio. Highly upgraded and recently painted throughout, this home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Expansive master bath with an oversized soaker tub, plus a huge walk-in shower is a must see! Home features, gourmet designer kitchen, breathtaking Brazilian cherry wood floors & plantation shutters. All this AND a STUNNING ocean view! What more could you ask for? This property will not last long.

(RLNE1812299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 St Michael have any available units?
21 St Michael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 21 St Michael currently offering any rent specials?
21 St Michael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 St Michael pet-friendly?
No, 21 St Michael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 21 St Michael offer parking?
No, 21 St Michael does not offer parking.
Does 21 St Michael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 St Michael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 St Michael have a pool?
No, 21 St Michael does not have a pool.
Does 21 St Michael have accessible units?
No, 21 St Michael does not have accessible units.
Does 21 St Michael have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 St Michael does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 St Michael have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 St Michael does not have units with air conditioning.
