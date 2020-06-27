11 Saint John

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to lease a beautiful Monarch Beach home! Located in the guard gated "ocean close" community, definitely a walk to the beach location! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Open and spacious floor plan! Light and Bright with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen features a built in refrigerator, 6 burner stove top, and a Viking double oven! Fireplace in family room! All bedrooms upstairs! 2 decks located off the bedroom areas. Ocean view from the master suite! Master bath features separate shower and tub, dual sinks, and a walk in closet! Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Fantastic rear yard with no one behind you!! Located within minutes to Dana Point shopping and its harbor as well as downtown Laguna Beach. Easy access to 5 star dining, shopping, resorts, beaches, and more! Truly an outstanding opportunity to live in the Monarch Beach Community! Sorry, No pets.