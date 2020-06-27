All apartments in Dana Point
11 Saint John
11 Saint John

11 Saint John · No Longer Available
Location

11 Saint John, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional opportunity to lease a beautiful Monarch Beach home! Located in the guard gated "ocean close" community, definitely a walk to the beach location! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Open and spacious floor plan! Light and Bright with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen features a built in refrigerator, 6 burner stove top, and a Viking double oven! Fireplace in family room! All bedrooms upstairs! 2 decks located off the bedroom areas. Ocean view from the master suite! Master bath features separate shower and tub, dual sinks, and a walk in closet! Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Fantastic rear yard with no one behind you!! Located within minutes to Dana Point shopping and its harbor as well as downtown Laguna Beach. Easy access to 5 star dining, shopping, resorts, beaches, and more! Truly an outstanding opportunity to live in the Monarch Beach Community! Sorry, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Saint John have any available units?
11 Saint John doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Saint John have?
Some of 11 Saint John's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Saint John currently offering any rent specials?
11 Saint John is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Saint John pet-friendly?
No, 11 Saint John is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 11 Saint John offer parking?
Yes, 11 Saint John offers parking.
Does 11 Saint John have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Saint John does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Saint John have a pool?
No, 11 Saint John does not have a pool.
Does 11 Saint John have accessible units?
No, 11 Saint John does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Saint John have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Saint John does not have units with dishwashers.
