Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

10 Los Cabos · No Longer Available
Location

10 Los Cabos, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Catalina/Panoramic Ocean view 2BD/2BA condo now available in the highly sought after "Encantamar" private, gated community in Dana Point. Recently refurbished "from the studs"! CENTRAL AIR, quartz counter tops, porcelain tile, double pane windows and slider, "soft close" cabinets, remote controlled gas fire place, recessed lighting and more! A must see! Walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, The Habit, Cineopolis Movie Theater and more! Short drive to Dana Point Harbor and nearby beaches. One car garage right below unit. Full access to community amenities including pool, spa, exercise room and clubhouse. Adjacent to Dana Hills Tennis Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Los Cabos have any available units?
10 Los Cabos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Los Cabos have?
Some of 10 Los Cabos's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Los Cabos currently offering any rent specials?
10 Los Cabos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Los Cabos pet-friendly?
No, 10 Los Cabos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 10 Los Cabos offer parking?
Yes, 10 Los Cabos offers parking.
Does 10 Los Cabos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Los Cabos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Los Cabos have a pool?
Yes, 10 Los Cabos has a pool.
Does 10 Los Cabos have accessible units?
No, 10 Los Cabos does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Los Cabos have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Los Cabos does not have units with dishwashers.
