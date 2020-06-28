10 Los Cabos

Amenities

Catalina/Panoramic Ocean view 2BD/2BA condo now available in the highly sought after "Encantamar" private, gated community in Dana Point. Recently refurbished "from the studs"! CENTRAL AIR, quartz counter tops, porcelain tile, double pane windows and slider, "soft close" cabinets, remote controlled gas fire place, recessed lighting and more! A must see! Walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, The Habit, Cineopolis Movie Theater and more! Short drive to Dana Point Harbor and nearby beaches. One car garage right below unit. Full access to community amenities including pool, spa, exercise room and clubhouse. Adjacent to Dana Hills Tennis Center.