10 Corniche Drive

Amenities

Guard Gated RITZ POINT. Single level no stairs, Vaulted ceilings no one above! 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, Living room with fireplace & formal dining room Kitchen with stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. This floor plan is open light & bright with skylight and sliding doors to wrap around deck off of living room, kitchen & master bedroom. Large wrap around deck overlooking trees and greenery, very private. Private laundry with washer & dryer.

Included in rent is association dues, water, trash service.

The Community offers clubhouse, pool, spa, gym and more. Walking trails to the ocean & Ritz Carlton.