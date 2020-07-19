1 Tennis Villas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Lower level 2 bedroom Tennis Villa condo for lease. Thoughtfully updated with tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, granite counter tops, tiled showers, Plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Contemporary fireplace accentuates both the living room and dining area. Updated gourmet kitchen. Fully furnished. Just a short walk to famous Salt Creek Beach, minutes from Dana Point Marina, Dana Point Village with multiple parks and view sites all along the way. Close to restaurants, shopping and freeways. Live the good life in Dana Point!