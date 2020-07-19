All apartments in Dana Point
1 Tennis Villas Drive
1 Tennis Villas Drive

1 Tennis Villas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Tennis Villas Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Lower level 2 bedroom Tennis Villa condo for lease. Thoughtfully updated with tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, granite counter tops, tiled showers, Plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Contemporary fireplace accentuates both the living room and dining area. Updated gourmet kitchen. Fully furnished. Just a short walk to famous Salt Creek Beach, minutes from Dana Point Marina, Dana Point Village with multiple parks and view sites all along the way. Close to restaurants, shopping and freeways. Live the good life in Dana Point!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

