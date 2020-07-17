20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Terrific Cupertino Condo - Cupertino Condo for Rent! Terrific location, walking distance to Apple Headquarters...walk to Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Hiking, Bike lanes and parks. Cupertino Schools: Eaton Elementary., Lawson Middle & Cupertino HS. Easy commute to many Hi Tech Firms.



Sharp Upstairs unit, 10' high celiings, Huge patio area + common BBQ area. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout, Access to in house Gym. Underground parking for 2 cars (assigned spaces) + ample visitor parking.



Virtual Tour: https://www.tourfactory.com/2754376



Water, Garbage & HOA fees paid by owner, Tenant pays rent and internet/TV service.



$3300 Per Month Rent.

$4000 Security Deposit



All Applications are done on line:



https://www.rcsproperty.com/vacancies/



