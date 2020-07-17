All apartments in Cupertino
20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204

20128 Stevens Creek Boulevard · (408) 482-0539
Location

20128 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 919 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Terrific Cupertino Condo - Cupertino Condo for Rent! Terrific location, walking distance to Apple Headquarters...walk to Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Hiking, Bike lanes and parks. Cupertino Schools: Eaton Elementary., Lawson Middle & Cupertino HS. Easy commute to many Hi Tech Firms.

Sharp Upstairs unit, 10' high celiings, Huge patio area + common BBQ area. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout, Access to in house Gym. Underground parking for 2 cars (assigned spaces) + ample visitor parking.

Virtual Tour: https://www.tourfactory.com/2754376

Water, Garbage & HOA fees paid by owner, Tenant pays rent and internet/TV service.

$3300 Per Month Rent.
$4000 Security Deposit

All Applications are done on line:

https://www.rcsproperty.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5860111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 have any available units?
20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 have?
Some of 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
