/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
125 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
36 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
699 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
City Center
13 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,962
976 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
City Center
11 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
20990 Valley Green Drive
20990 Valley Green Drive, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
750 sqft
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica. .
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,913
550 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
734 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Raynor
14 Units Available
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Loma Linda
1 Unit Available
4661 Albany Cir Apt 138
4661 Albany Circle, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
841 sqft
This stunning one bedroom penthouse suite is located in a spectacular gated community in San Jose.
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,103
593 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,344
700 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Del Marietta-Southwest
13 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
675 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
The Old Quad
13 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
871 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,670
714 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
10 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
813 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Ponderosa
92 Units Available
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,502
591 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Lakewood
32 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
41 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
702 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Similar Pages
Cupertino 1 BedroomsCupertino 2 BedroomsCupertino 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCupertino 3 BedroomsCupertino Accessible ApartmentsCupertino Apartments with Balcony
Cupertino Apartments with GarageCupertino Apartments with GymCupertino Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCupertino Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCupertino Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA