Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court doorman

The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home. With an unrivaled range of personal choices, including 17 distinctive floor plans of cottages, town homes and apartment homes. Every home provides unique features such as sunken bath tubs, built-in entertainment centers, and oversized patios and balconies, while recreational activities include two tennis courts and sand volleyball, a comprehensive fitness center, Swimming Pool, BBQ/Picnic Area and professional business center. Unbeatable location. Distinctive Features. Call today to learn about our Specials and schedule your private tour!