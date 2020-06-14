Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cupertino renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
City Center
11 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
City Center
13 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,962
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
36 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$2,070
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ortega Park
3 Units Available
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,208
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Raynor
14 Units Available
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Loma Linda
1 Unit Available
4661 Albany Cir Apt 138
4661 Albany Circle, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
841 sqft
This stunning one bedroom penthouse suite is located in a spectacular gated community in San Jose.
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,861
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,921
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
10 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Loma Linda
41 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,976
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Moffett-Whisman
40 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,364
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Moffett-Whisman
20 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
City Guide for Cupertino, CA

Greetings, Silicon Valley leasers, and welcome to your Cupertino, California apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located just 14 miles west of San Jose in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Cupertino is a city of 50,000-plus diverse residents, many of whom are renters enjoying the amenities in a variety of upscale apartments within the city. Interested in finding the perfect apartment for rent in Cupertino, California? Then you’ve come to the right place, because your future ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Cupertino? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Right off the bat, let’s clear something up quickly: Cheap apartments are pipe dreams in Cupertino, where most 1BR units start in the $2000 range and 2-3 BR apartments typically go for between $2200 and 3 grand. On the bright side, amenities tend to be second to none. In addition to basic perks like patios, balconies, oversized closets, and modern kitchens and appliances, it’s common to find apartment complexes featuring fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Jacuzzis, rec rooms, business centers, and sometimes an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Is your roommate of the four-legged variety by any chance? If yes, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that pet-friendly rentals in Cupertino are readily available, whether your roomie is a dog, cat, ferret, marmot, or capybara (seriously, what are you doing living with a rodent the size of a Cocker Spaniel anyway?!). The bad news is that pet-friendly rentals usually come at a steep price (expect to pay a $700 or more initial pet fee and at least an extra $35 a month).

Of course, if, like many residents in Cupertino, you’re a well-paid techie (the city is home to the headquarters of Apple, Inc. and numerous other tech operations), you’ll have no problem bucking up for your monthly rent and saving a pretty penny or two in the process as well. Cupertino is a city of well-paid tech geniuses, growing families, immigrants, and young urbanites alike and boasts a population that includes peeps from pretty much every nationality you could imagine. No matter which apartment complex you decide to call home, you can look forward to living in the midst of one of America’s most diverse and liberal melting pots.

Unsurprisingly for such an affluent city, Cupertino doesn’t have any red-flag danger zone neighborhoods. Whether you’re considering an apartment in a newer area like Monta Vista or Rancho Rinconada or in one of the many more well-established parts of town, you can rest assured you’ll be living in one of the Golden State’s safest, most family-friendly communities.

Sound like a good fit for you? Well… yeah! So what are you waiting for? Start searching the listings for the perfect apartment in Cupertino, California, and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cupertino, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cupertino renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

