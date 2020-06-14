107 Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA with gym

Greetings, Silicon Valley leasers, and welcome to your Cupertino, California apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located just 14 miles west of San Jose in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Cupertino is a city of 50,000-plus diverse residents, many of whom are renters enjoying the amenities in a variety of upscale apartments within the city. Interested in finding the perfect apartment for rent in Cupertino, California? Then you’ve come to the right place, because your future ...

Right off the bat, let’s clear something up quickly: Cheap apartments are pipe dreams in Cupertino, where most 1BR units start in the $2000 range and 2-3 BR apartments typically go for between $2200 and 3 grand. On the bright side, amenities tend to be second to none. In addition to basic perks like patios, balconies, oversized closets, and modern kitchens and appliances, it’s common to find apartment complexes featuring fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Jacuzzis, rec rooms, business centers, and sometimes an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Is your roommate of the four-legged variety by any chance? If yes, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that pet-friendly rentals in Cupertino are readily available, whether your roomie is a dog, cat, ferret, marmot, or capybara (seriously, what are you doing living with a rodent the size of a Cocker Spaniel anyway?!). The bad news is that pet-friendly rentals usually come at a steep price (expect to pay a $700 or more initial pet fee and at least an extra $35 a month).

Of course, if, like many residents in Cupertino, you’re a well-paid techie (the city is home to the headquarters of Apple, Inc. and numerous other tech operations), you’ll have no problem bucking up for your monthly rent and saving a pretty penny or two in the process as well. Cupertino is a city of well-paid tech geniuses, growing families, immigrants, and young urbanites alike and boasts a population that includes peeps from pretty much every nationality you could imagine. No matter which apartment complex you decide to call home, you can look forward to living in the midst of one of America’s most diverse and liberal melting pots.

Unsurprisingly for such an affluent city, Cupertino doesn’t have any red-flag danger zone neighborhoods. Whether you’re considering an apartment in a newer area like Monta Vista or Rancho Rinconada or in one of the many more well-established parts of town, you can rest assured you’ll be living in one of the Golden State’s safest, most family-friendly communities.

Sound like a good fit for you? Well… yeah! So what are you waiting for? Start searching the listings for the perfect apartment in Cupertino, California, and best of luck! See more