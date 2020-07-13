/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
155 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
51 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
71 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
14 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,717
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,517
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
17 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Park
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10421 Lansdale Avenue
10421 Lansdale Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1714 sqft
Beautiful Cupertino Home with Hardwood Floors. Large Backyard, great for entertaining. Excellent Schools. - Stunning 3br/2ba home located in a beautiful Cupertino neighborhood. Available now.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
20990 Valley Green Drive
20990 Valley Green Drive, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
750 sqft
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica. .
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Monta Vista
10161 Santa Clara Avenue
10161 Santa Clara Avenue, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Cupertino. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 10th 2020. $2,825/month rent.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
27 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,744
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
14 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
20 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,558
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Raynor
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raynor
1473 Ramon Dr
1473 Ramon Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
2000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Loma Linda
4773 La Cresta Way
4773 La Cresta Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1496 sqft
4773 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Apple with Cupertino Schools - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ortega
511 Humber Court
511 Humber Court, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
1864 sqft
511 Humber Court Available 07/19/20 Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Bath House In Sunnyvale *( Great Schools, Cul-de-sac )* - This remarkable home offers over 1,800 square feet of living space and sits on a 6,000 square foot lot in a beautiful Sunnyvale
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
36 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Washington
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
East Campbell
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Similar Pages
Cupertino 1 BedroomsCupertino 2 BedroomsCupertino 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCupertino 3 BedroomsCupertino Accessible ApartmentsCupertino Apartments with Balcony
Cupertino Apartments with GarageCupertino Apartments with GymCupertino Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCupertino Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCupertino Apartments with ParkingCupertino Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA