apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
163 Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA with pool
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
50 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,877
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
51 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
71 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,717
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,517
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Park
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
14 Units Available
Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1650 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool and sauna. On-site laundry available. Shop and dine at The Marketplace. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive, Cupertino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,650
2400 sqft
CUPERTINO -Very Spacious 4/3 Tri-level Home/with Pool in Well Established Neighborhood/Close to 85/280 - Type: Single Family Home Address: 10728 Deep Cliffe Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S. Foothill, St.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Park
20197 Northbrook Sq
20197 Northbrook Square, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
Fresh Paint, Newer Flooring, Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, looks like New. Awesome location, very close to both Apple Campuses and may other High Tech Companies. Call Today!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
City Center
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
10855 Sweet Oak Street
10855 Sweet Oak Street, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1254 sqft
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1254; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3900.00; IMRID12306
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
27 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,744
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
14 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,558
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Raynor
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Joaquin Miller
6119 Elmbridge Dr
6119 Elmbridge Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1532 sqft
Awesome Home in Awesome Complex. Remodeled and updated throughout. Located near shops, Restaurants and Parks. The Best Schools in the Area. Easy Commute to all Bay Area High Tech. Call Today!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calabazas North
7219 Via Vico
7219 Via Vico, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1305 sqft
$1000.00 Off 1st months Rent- 1 bed and 1/2 bath on 1st floor- New Vinyl Plank Floors- 1.6 miles from Apple Main Campus - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calabazas North
7235 Via Vico
7235 Via Vico, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1024 sqft
$1000.00 Off 1st months Rent-Top Cupertino Schools- 1.6 miles to Apple Campus - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Junipero Serra
4856 Vesca Way
4856 Vesca Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1348 sqft
This 3 BR, 2.5 bath Home has everything that you could possible ask for: Great Complex with Pool and Tennis in a Great Location, Near Transportation and all major Tech Companies, Great Schools, Great tastefully updated and decorated home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Loma Linda
4661 Albany Cir Apt 138
4661 Albany Circle, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
841 sqft
This stunning one bedroom penthouse suite is located in a spectacular gated community in San Jose.
